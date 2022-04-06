ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows owner, dog separated by violence reunite in Kyiv

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

KYIV ( WJW/AP ) — Heartwarming video is circulating of a dog that was reunited with its owner after they were separated during violence near Kyiv.

Volunteers with a battalion fighting for Ukraine found the dog, Nessie, during the recapture of Bucha. Nessie was reunited with her owner in the parking lot of a supermarket in Kyiv.

“As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” the battalion said in a statement.

Bucha is a town just outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Ukraine retook Bucha from Russia last week.

Russian media falsely claims deaths in Bucha are fakes

Scenes that have emerged from Bucha, Irpin and other Ukrainian towns liberated by Ukrainian forces have led to accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced it would be cracking down, with additional sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters . The White House also said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for the “war crimes” in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden called the latest round of sanctions “devastating.”

“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden said in a tweet.

Biden was expected to sign an an executive order that would ban new investment in Russia by Americans no matter where they are living. The U.S. Treasury Department is preparing more sanctions against major Russian state-owned enterprises, according to the White House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
MILITARY
