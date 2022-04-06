ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Airman to plead guilty to attempted enticement of minor

By Rae Yost
KELOLAND TV
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cody Allen Green of Box Elder has agreed to a plea agreement on a charge related to child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Green will plead guilty on April 13...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man pleads guilty to meth distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bale, 44, admitted that on two occasions in August and September of 2019, he knowingly distributed meth and the following December, he possessed more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute said meth. Bale […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg report released; prison guard pleads not guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A year and a half after the crash that killed Joe Boever we are getting a closer look at what was involved in the investigation. On Wednesday, the state released hundreds of documents and photos.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Box Elder, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
The Daily World

Carlson pleads guilty to felony charges

Andrew Carlson pleaded guilty on Monday, March 14, to two felony charges of child endangerment with a controlled substance during a pretrial conference, via Zoom, in Grays Harbor Superior Court. In exchange for his guilty pleas to those charges, Carlson faces 6- to 12-month sentences, which would be served concurrently....
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Airman#The U S Air Force
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

COEUR d’ALENE — A man admitted to causing a deadly crash while drunk last year. Michael L. Holiman, 56, of Harrison, pleaded guilty last Thursday to vehicular manslaughter, a felony. The charge stems from October 2021, when law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of...
HARRISON, ID
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Girlfriend Of Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Dead At Hotel

The girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery’s father has been found dead in a hotel. Kelsey Small, 27, died on March 13 at a hotel in New Hampshire, police told WMUR. Investigators are not considering her death suspicious. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, she was found dead in Manchester and her cause of death is pending.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy