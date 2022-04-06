ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erlanger Health System: The purpose of Donate Life Month

By Nathan Gayle
Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alyssa Ketron from Erlanger Kidney Transplant...

WDVM 25

Frederick Health receives generous donation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick health, the largest healthcare system in Frederick County, has received a generous donation of $4.4 million from the estate of the late Ms. Carol Fisher. Fisher lived in the Frederick area for nearly 40 years and took an interest in supporting the hospital’s cancer treatment program after her mother received […]
FREDERICK, MD
WTVC

Chamber of Commerce Changemaker: Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Volunteers in Medicine, Chattanooga. Stay connected with Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. 423-855-8220. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals and health systems seeking CIO talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in the past month seeking CIOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Southern Illinois Healthcare (Carbondale, Ill.) is seeking a CIO. 2. University Hospitals (Newark, N.J.) seeks a CIO. 3....
CARBONDALE, IL
WLOS.com

HCA, Mission Health donate to relief efforts in Ukraine

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health and its parent company HCA are helping with the relief efforts in Ukraine. They are donating $400,000 to the American Red Cross and $100,000 to Project CURE. They are also sending medical supplies and equipment to health groups in Ukraine. HCA is also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
NEWS CENTER Maine

A life saved, A lesson in the value of donating blood

GRAY, Maine — Rachel Adams can sit on the floor and play with her young daughter because a lot of people cared enough to donate blood. A great many donors, in fact. Stricken with a very rare form of cancer shortly after she was born, the infant underwent a year-and-a-half of treatments, requiring 298 blood transfusions, she said.
GRAY, ME
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN lawmakers to consider biological father bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Signing a birth certificate can turn a joyous event into a nightmare with one question- Who is the baby’s “real” father? State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, who represents District 98 in Shelby County, said a bill he plans to present next week in Nashville will help answer that question. The bill is focused on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
AHA News

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alt 101.7

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
95.3 MNC

Doctor warns of need to be checked for chronic kidney disease

You are being warned about chronic kidney disease and the need to be checked, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure. People in Indiana have a high prevalence of both, said Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “You’re more...
INDIANA STATE

