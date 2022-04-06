Erlanger Health System: The purpose of Donate Life Month

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO