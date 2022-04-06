ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bridgerton' books are popular again, thanks to Netflix show

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Beaumont Enterprise
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Shonda Rhimes was on vacation when she stumbled upon the first book in the Regency-era “Bridgerton” book series, “The Duke & I," by Julia Quinn and quickly was all in. “I immediately went out and bought all the rest of her...

TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
LisaB

Netflix most watched series, Bridgerton, will be back on March 25.

Bridgerton to return on March 25.Shayna Douglas/Unsplash. Netflix's most-watched steamy drama series, Bridgerton, will be back with season 2 on March 25, 2022. The first season of Bridgerton was released on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020. After only a few days, Netflix recorded its highest views for an original series. The drama series made such an impression the producers on Netflix agreed to season 2 one month later, January 21, 2021.

