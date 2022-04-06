ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for Papers for the 2022 OCP Future Technologies Symposium

Cover picture for the articleApril 6, 2022 — The Call for Papers for the 2022 OCP Future Technologies Symposium is now open. The event will be held on Wednesday October 19, 2022 as a full-day track and in parallel with the 2022 OCP Global Summit that will take place in person from October 18-20 at...

Bradenton Herald

Ark’s Cathie Wood Predicts Future of Technology and Innovation

Investors everywhere want to know what investment star Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, thinks about where the markets are heading. Wood's success with her investments over time, despite a recent decline in her Ark Innovation ETF, has investors watching her every move and listening to her comments. People want to know what the next move will be.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

CityZenith on Using Digital Twin Technology to Decarbonize Cities

Blueprints and paper maps might soon be a thing of the past as more cities potentially turn to digital twin technology to create virtual models of urban environments. Michael Jansen, CEO of the digital twin platform CityZenith, broke down how this technology works, what it's being used for, and how it might be a game-changer for the future of urban planning. "Our focus at CityZenith is on helping cities to decarbonize," Jansen said. "We joined the World Economic Forum recently to work in their net-zero carbon cities program. So what digital twins can do here with cities is aggregate all this complex data around that issue: transport, building emissions, etc., and scenario-ize how they interrelate and then how to optimize the entire process of decarbonizing, which is itself complex."
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Ascend.io lands $31M to automate data pipeline orchestration

There’s no denying that the pandemic bolstered the adoption of AI and analytics technologies. The rapid changes brought on by the health crises forced businesses to adapt practically overnight, accelerating the rollout of new products. According to a 2021 survey from ManageEngine — the IT division of Zoho — 80% of U.S.-based businesses said they accelerated their AI implementation over the past two years, while 20% said they’d boosted their usage of business analytics compared with the global average.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable...
SOFTWARE
nextbigfuture.com

The Far Future and Using Atomic Precision for the Next Level of Technology

Adam Brown (Stanford) and Robin Hanson (George Mason University) talk about some interesting intellectual concepts for the distant futures in the conference video below. Christine Peterson, Foresight Institute, talks about getting to the next level. She highlighted the need for molecular nanotechnology. Leveraging various forms of atomically precise capabilities are starting to reach interesting new levels and leveraging atoms and molecules is getting commercialization (Roswell Biotechnologies) and there is programmable DNA self assembly to make micron scale structures.
ENGINEERING
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Wholesale Distributors Can Streamline Check Payments and Open the Door to B2B Innovation

The 34,000 companies operating in the United States’ wholesale food distribution industry generate about $991 billion in collective yearly revenue. Even as digital technologies advance, however, paper checks still account for a large segment of wholesalers’ B2B payments. The paper check industry standard has led to growing frictions as wholesalers face pandemic-related supply chain struggles and increased demand worldwide.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Shaping a sustainable future with AI

Digitization is spreading at speed, with the demand for AI (opens in new tab) has been steadily increasing over the last five years. Today, it is estimated that the AI market is growing at circa 20%, year-on-year. To be future-ready, companies must start combining AI, human skills, and trusted partnerships now.
ENGINEERING
CNET

Final Hours: Get a Microsoft Office for Mac Lifetime License and Courses to Master It for $64

Get everything you need to work like a pro and boost your skills with the Microsoft Office suite software. With your purchase, you'll gain lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote for a single device, as well as 28 hours of educational content that will help you make the most of your tools, taking you from novice to intermediate and beyond.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
INDUSTRY
Technology
TechCrunch

Open source data integration platform Airbyte launches its cloud service

The promise of Airbyte is that it allows businesses to easily create resilient ELT (extract, load and transform) pipelines by either using the company’s pre-built connectors or by building their own. The fast-growing company, which recently raised a $150 million Series B funding round, first released its cloud service into a limited beta last October and has since improved a number of user experience aspects of it, including the onboarding process, and taken the time to learn about how its cloud users’ needs are different from those of its open source users.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

IBM z16 real time artificial intelligent transaction processing

IBM is a list details about a new real-time artificial intelligent system for transaction processing at Scale using the industries first quantum-safe system. The new IBM z16 platform has been specifically designed to provide businesses with AI and cyber resiliency to their hybrid cloud systems using innovative on-chip AI inferencing and industry-first, quantum-safe technologies. “With advances in hybrid cloud that make modernization less risky, it’s an essential platform for any digital transformation. Accelerate decision velocity and get the agility to move your business forward.”
SOFTWARE
Hackernoon

Is Blockchain the Future of Supply Chain? Benefits and Challenges

The global blockchain supply chain market size is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2025. Data science consultants agree that blockchain has huge potential in the field of supply chains. The main features of blockchain include: Immutability, security, transparency and speed. Big companies with a lot of transactions can use it for efficient data analysis that would lead to better decision-making. Reducing delivery times is a huge advantage for any international business because it will increase their productivity while decreasing costs. Software consultants say that blockchain gives companies enough data to analyze the past.
MARKETS

