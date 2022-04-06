ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Annie Malone Parade returns to downtown

 22 hours ago
ST. LOUIS — The Annie Malone May Day Parade is back!. After a two-year hiatus due to...

Annie Malone Parade makes way back to Market Street May 15

The Annie Malone May Day Parade will again be live with lots of color when it returns to its downtown route on Market Street at 1 p.m. Sunday May 15, 2022. Nike has announced it is donating $25,000, making it the parade’s Platinum Title Sponsor. Midwest BankCentre is also a sponsor.
LIFESTYLE
