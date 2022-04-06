ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Topics Including How to Make Money for Watching TV

By Jason Suel
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA rollercoaster ride of a thriller is hitting theaters this weekend. That’s kicking off today’s trending stories. It’s time for our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II star in the new...

Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Steven Spielberg told Michael Bay to stop making Transformers movies

Michael Bay is back in cinemas at the moment with AmbuLAnce starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as brothers who perform a heist and end up using an occupied ambulance as a getaway vehicle. While Bay is known for his enjoyably bombastic blockbusters, many consider a certain Autobot franchise as a fairly long stain on his career.
MOVIES
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Michael Bay
Cinema Blend

Could Hugh Jackman Actually Play Wolverine In Deadpool 3? Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Thinks

Hugh Jackman Hollywood career launched in 2000 when he debuted as Wolverine in X-Men, and his run as the character lasted until 2017’s Logan. Since then, Jackman has said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t plan to don the adamanitum claws again, but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reynolds from expressing interest in getting a proper cinematic Wolverine/Deadpool team-up. Many fans online have pitched for that to happen in Deadpool 3 (which was originally the plan), and Reynolds is game for this.
MOVIES
#Documentary#Walton Arts Center#Magellan Tv
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 24 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES

