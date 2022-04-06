ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mears to star as Summit City’s slugger this summer

By Glenn Marini
 22 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At six-foot-three, 230 pounds Joshua Mears looks like he might be a better fit on the football field than in the outfield. However, the 21-year old is one of the stars of this year’s TinCaps team, and should provide plenty of slugging in the Summit City this summer.

Last year Mears hit 17 home runs for Low-A Lake Elsinore. His powerful swing is what has him ranked as the no. 10 prospect in the Padres organization.

A second round draft pick in 2019 by the Padres out of high school in Kirkland, Wash., Mears also has a speed element to his game, reflected in his 10 stolen bases last season.

Mears is already a fan of the Hoosier state – if he didn’t sign with the Padres out of high school he was set to play college baseball at Purdue.

The TinCaps open the season Friday on the road at Dayton.

