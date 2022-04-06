Wolfspeed to open later this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In targeting Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters with sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration ripped aside the privacy Putin has long maintained over his closest ties — avoiding mention of the two women’s full names in public, and most other references to them as well.
NEW YORK (AP) — A man who moved into his daughter’s college dorm and charmed her schoolmates with claims of influence and wisdom was convicted Wednesday of charges that he exploited the close-knit group, using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars as he ruined their lives.
The House voted Wednesday to hold two advisers to former President Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines, 220-203. Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February. Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in his cousin’s...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador urged members of the United Nations on Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body, saying it has committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, her office announced Thursday morning. Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, announced Pelosi’s diagnosis in a statement, saying the Speaker is showing no symptoms associated with the virus. “After testing negative this week,...
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) accused the Justice Department Thursday of stymying her investigation into former President Trump’s handling of presidential records, a sign the agency may be investigating the matter following a recommendation from the National Archives. A source familiar with the situation did...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. The two men — Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali,...
