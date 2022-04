Morgan Wallen has announced his very first headlining stadium show will take place at Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on October 8th where he will be joined by special guests HARDY, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington. Tickets go on sale on Friday (March 25th) at 10 a.m. local time at morganwallen.com.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO