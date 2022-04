The Chicago Bulls will be going to the playoff this season but they will be missing a key player for the duration of their postseason stay. Lonzo Ball has been absent for months after undergoing meniscus surgery. It seemed only like a matter of when, not if, he would be shut down for the season. Now, the Bulls will have to endure the playoffs without one of their best defenders and playmakers.

