BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Announced Huge Update On Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls have announced that Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The announcement from the Bulls said: "Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will not return for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. He will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022-23 season."

Ball is in his first year with the franchise after playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers previously.

He finishes the year with averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The Bulls are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-34 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

