ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Vermont H.S. scores for Wednesday, April 6: See how your favorite team fared

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE2Ey_0f1EK8h700

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls lacrosse

Colchester 11, Milton 8

C: Kelsi Pratt 5G. Fiona McHugh 2G. Taylor Karpinski 1G. Leah Boyd 1G. Erin Boyd 1G. Annaliese Crook 1G. Mei-Ling Correll 8 saves.

M: Ava Perry 4G. Emma Schaarschmidt 2G. Marissa Leclair 1G. Anna Sargent 1G. Kimberly Thomas 12 saves.

Mount Mansfield 18, Burlington 5

MM: Alyssa Benson 6G, 1A, Anna West 3G. Eliza Waite 3G. Karlin Foley 3G. Leila Monks 2G. Piper Whelan 1G.

B: Camryn Muzzy 2G. Alev Vergun 1G. Masey Pickering 1G. Annabelle Lekstutis 1G. Emma Hellyer 4 saves.

Rutland 12, Spaulding 4

BFA-St. Albans 15, Stowe 5

St. Johnsbury at Hartford

Harwood at Lamoille

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 12, Burlington 4

CV: Colin Zouck 4G. Matias Williams 4G. Nolan Shea 1G. Owen Pierce 1G. Turner Elliott 1G, Isaiah Atherton 1G. Jake Bowen 3 saves, Harper Anderson 5 saves.

B: Ethan Goldsmith 2G. Rowen Clarke 1G. Miles Jope 1G. Romie Jackson 13 saves.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls lacrosse

Essex at Vergennes/Mount Abraham, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

South Burlington at Mount Anthony, 4 p.m.

Otter Valley at Montpelier, 4 p.m.

Track and field

South Burlington-hosted meet, 3:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)

Become a member of the Vermont Varsity Insider Facebook group at https://bit.ly/2MGSfvX .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Wednesday, April 6: See how your favorite team fared

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

Houlton’s Cam Graham Reaches Milestone In Husson Win Over UMPI

Pitcher from Aroostook County seeing success at College level. The college baseball season is approaching the midway point, and for some teams they are already in the second half of their schedule. Husson baseball hosted the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) Owls in a double-header on Saturday. In game one a pitcher from Aroostook County achieved a career milestone as he pitched Husson to a win over UMPI.
HOULTON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Former Eagles Paul and Grindle Have a Great Week

It was a good week for former Ellsworth Eagles Autumn Paul and Devin Grindle who are attending the University of Maine - Presque Isle and Thomas College respectively. Paul competing for the Owls won 2 events in their 1st outdoor track and field meet of the season in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with 7 schools competing. Competing were teams from Brandeis, Babson, Regis, UMPI, University of New England, Hampshire College and Wellsley.
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Colchester, VT
Sports
Burlington, VT
Sports
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
Essex, VT
Sports
City
Colchester, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
City
Montpelier, VT
City
Essex, VT
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers in Season Opener

FRAMIGHAM – The Natick Redhawks defeated the Framingham Flyers boys volleyball team in the Flyers home and season opener. “Though the young squad came out a little timid they pushed through all 3 sets showing huge potential and strong athleticism,” said head coach Emily Viti. “We knew tonight would be a faster paced match and we committed to using the first set as an opportunity to learn, the second set an opportunity to practice those lesson and then set three was where we hoped to show our most aggressive play.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

580
Followers
807
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy