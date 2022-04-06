Vermont H.S. scores for Wednesday, April 6: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls lacrosse

Colchester 11, Milton 8

C: Kelsi Pratt 5G. Fiona McHugh 2G. Taylor Karpinski 1G. Leah Boyd 1G. Erin Boyd 1G. Annaliese Crook 1G. Mei-Ling Correll 8 saves.

M: Ava Perry 4G. Emma Schaarschmidt 2G. Marissa Leclair 1G. Anna Sargent 1G. Kimberly Thomas 12 saves.

Mount Mansfield 18, Burlington 5

MM: Alyssa Benson 6G, 1A, Anna West 3G. Eliza Waite 3G. Karlin Foley 3G. Leila Monks 2G. Piper Whelan 1G.

B: Camryn Muzzy 2G. Alev Vergun 1G. Masey Pickering 1G. Annabelle Lekstutis 1G. Emma Hellyer 4 saves.

Rutland 12, Spaulding 4

BFA-St. Albans 15, Stowe 5

St. Johnsbury at Hartford

Harwood at Lamoille

Boys lacrosse

Champlain Valley 12, Burlington 4

CV: Colin Zouck 4G. Matias Williams 4G. Nolan Shea 1G. Owen Pierce 1G. Turner Elliott 1G, Isaiah Atherton 1G. Jake Bowen 3 saves, Harper Anderson 5 saves.

B: Ethan Goldsmith 2G. Rowen Clarke 1G. Miles Jope 1G. Romie Jackson 13 saves.

THURSDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls lacrosse

Essex at Vergennes/Mount Abraham, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

South Burlington at Mount Anthony, 4 p.m.

Otter Valley at Montpelier, 4 p.m.

Track and field

South Burlington-hosted meet, 3:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)

