Saint Clair, MI

St. Clair tops Cardinal Mooney in early clash of elite area baseball teams

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 22 hours ago

ST. CLAIR — Nick Black had trouble sleeping the past few weeks. St. Clair's new baseball coach was anxiously awaiting the first game of the season.

Unlike his tenure at the junior-college level, there isn't much of a preseason or training camp in high school. Most of his players were in Florida for spring break and had just returned over the weekend.

"We had a day — yesterday — and then it's a game against the No. 2-ranked team in the state," Black said. "I lost a lot of sleep over it. I think my wife was sick of me getting up in the middle of the night ... but I think what'll help me sleep a little easier tonight is (knowing our players) were doing the right things on spring break."

The Saints opened their season with a 6-3 win over Cardinal Mooney at home on Tuesday. It was an early test for two non-conference opponents with high expectations.

"There was a lot of excitement going in," St. Clair first baseman Eli Lohr said. "I think we did a pretty good job preparing. We were out on spring break. It was tough making adjustments there, but overall it was pretty fun. It's really good to get the first win at home."

If there was any rust from the winter or last week's vacation, it didn't show at the plate. The teams combined for 15 hits despite the temperature staying in the 40s.

"I saw a lot of fight, a lot of camaraderie and a lot to work on," Cardinal Money coach Mike Rice said. "But, again, the camaraderie is here this year ... we've just got to make the basic plays and we're gonna be OK."

The Cardinals made some uncharacteristic mistakes and finished with five errors. While they surrendered six runs, only one was earned.

It was just the second game of the year for Cardinal Mooney, yet Rice has already seen improvement from players such as Brendan Haisenleder. The right fielder finished with two RBIs, one hit and one walk in two plate appearances.

"I don't know if you noticed, but I tipped my hat to him," Rice said. "I took my hat off in the middle of the game and tipped my cap because he's been a dead pull hitter his whole career. And for the past two weeks he's been working on the middle and right side. His first hit of the game was to the right side. I was proud of him."

The Cardinals were runner-up in Division 4 last year. With the core of their roster back, they're aiming for another run at a state championship. But Rice isn't looking that far ahead. Not yet at least.

"I told them 'Act like you've been there before.' And they're doing it," Rice said. "We're pitching well, we're hitting well and the defense just wasn't there today. Believe it or not, I'm happy with the way we played."

There was lot of respect between the two clubs, as each side knew what the other was capable of.

"It's always good to face bigger schools with a ton of talent," Rice said. "They're talented from top to bottom. Their coach is gonna be something good there. He's good for their program and it's good for us to play against bigger, stronger teams like that."

"They have a really, really good team," Black said. "And the only way you beat really, really good teams is by doing the small stuff right. The biggest area that we've preached since the first day of practice is doing the small stuff right ... I think if we do (that) then we're really able to put a good foot forward."

As Black talked after the game, an assistant coach ran over and emptied a water bottle onto his head. The temperature had dropped several degrees since first pitch. But Black could only smile and shake his head.

"(We're) really excited to get that first win," Lohr said. "Hopefully we can keep that momentum rolling the rest of the season."

The Register-Mail

Diamond Roundup: Streaks beaten by Red Storm in baseball; Galesburg softball remains winless

GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School baseball team fell to United 13-7 on Tuesday at Jim Sundberg Field. The Red Storm (3-3) plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but the Silver Streaks (2-4) answered with a run in the bottom of the frame, and they trailed heading into the second inning. The non-conference affair was tied up at 3-all heading into the fourth inning.
GALESBURG, IL
