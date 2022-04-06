ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard Band stops in District Five

The United States Coast Guard Band performed at the District Five Fine Arts Center as part...

country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
Mysuncoast.com

Coast Guard airlifts ill cruise ship passenger

ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard picked up an ill 7-year-old passenger from a cruise ship off the Gulf Coast Sunday and flew them to a hospital, the Coast Guard said. The girl was aboard the Carnival Dream, 264 miles southwest of Clearwater. A Coast Guard Air Station...
The Independent

Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

Tug boats began working to dislodge a stranded container ship Tuesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay.From shore, three tug boats could be seen pulling on taut lines attached to the rear of the Ever Forward, sending puffs of smoke into the air. Dozens of people gathered at a park nearby to watch the work Tuesday afternoon.The more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the U.S....
FL Radio Group

Romulus Man Admits to Defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard

A 72-year old Romulus man admitted in U.S. District Court Tuesday to defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard. Dennis Daniels pleaded guilty to mail fraud and willful failure to file an income tax return. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, stated that Daniels owned and operated...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Coast Guard continues to keep the Hudson River safe

POUGHKEEPSIE – The United States Coast Guard Cutter “Penobscot Bay,” commissioned in 1985, was training on the Hudson River off Poughkeepsie on Tuesday in the Coast Guard’s continuous efforts to keep. the river safe. The Penobscot Bay (WTGB 107) is a 140-foot Bay Class ice-breaking tug...
WJLA

U.S Coast Guard inspects 1,000-foot Cargo ship aground in Chesapeake Bay

GREEN GABLES, Md. (7News) — The U.S. Coast Guard is inspecting a 1,000-foot cargo ship for damage after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay near Green Gables, Maryland. USGS was notified around 9 p.m. Sunday that a Hong Kong-flagged general container ship was leaving Baltimore en route to Norfolk when it ran aground.
UPMATTERS

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues angler from Lake Superior

KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — An angler stuck on an ice floe off the coast of the Keweenaw Peninsula was rescued last week by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. See the above player for a video of the rescue provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Traverse...
WWLP 22News

U.S., Canadian Coast Guards recommit to environmental responses on Great Lakes

Montréal, QUEBEC (WWTI) — The United States and Canada are continuing to partner to respond to environmental issues on the Great Lakes. This was confirmed by the Canadian Coast Guard on March 14 as Canadian Coast Guard Central Region Assistant Commissioner Marc-André Meunier and U.S. Coast Guard District Nine Commander Rear Admiral Michael Johnston resigned the CANUSLAK agreement.
Petoskey News Review

New Coast Guard center to study impact of oil spills in freshwater

In 2018, Michigan Senator Gary Peters passed legislation into law establishing the Great Lakes Coast Guard Center of Expertise, headquartered in Michigan. The center will study impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments and will be partnering with Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, which will be the location of the center and home to its supervisor, the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor.
Henrico Citizen

Virginia War Memorial seeks photos of Vietnam War vets

The Virginia War Memorial is seeking personal photographs of Vietnam War veterans from Virginia taken during their service in Southeast Asia. The memorial staff will review all photos, with some having a chance to be selected for an upcoming exhibit, “50 Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience.”. The Virginia...
