INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Law enforcement agencies will be out in full force across the state of Indiana to ensure that students remain safe when traveling to and from school. More than 200 police agencies will be participating in the spring enforcement campaign, as part of an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school zones and around buses. More than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations last year by Indiana law enforcement, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

