MEMA reports 5 tornadoes hit state on April 5

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in the state on April 5, 2022.

MEMA crews are assessing damage in the counties impacted by the severe weather. So far, no injuries have been reported. The following counties reported some type of damage ranging from affected to destroyed:

Covington

Jefferson Davis

Lauderdale

Newton

Wayne

This week, MEMA will be requesting FEMA to conduct joint damage assessments for Individual Assistance for the March 22 and March 30 severe weather events. At this time, federal assistance is not available. MEMA is in the process of collecting and validating data.

Neighbors can contact the MEMA Call Center for information on resources following the recent severe weather. The number is 1-800-445-6362.

