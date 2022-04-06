ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

MEMA reports 5 tornadoes hit state on April 5

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 22 hours ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in the state on April 5, 2022.

‘If something happens to me, I love you’: Trucker drives through possible tornado in Collins

MEMA crews are assessing damage in the counties impacted by the severe weather. So far, no injuries have been reported. The following counties reported some type of damage ranging from affected to destroyed:

  • Covington
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Lauderdale
  • Newton
  • Wayne

This week, MEMA will be requesting FEMA to conduct joint damage assessments for Individual Assistance for the March 22 and March 30 severe weather events. At this time, federal assistance is not available. MEMA is in the process of collecting and validating data.

PHOTOS: Severe storms cause damage in Mississippi on April 5

Neighbors can contact the MEMA Call Center for information on resources following the recent severe weather. The number is 1-800-445-6362.

