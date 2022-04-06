ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Police search for woman charged with cruelty to juvenile

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Police are searching for a woman wanted on cruelty to juvenile...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Fugitive#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyArkLaMiss

Victim shoots up teen’s car after alleged armed robbery in Louisiana

FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified teenager was recently arrested after officers were asked to investigate a vehicle full of bullet holes in Louisiana. It all started on April 1 when the 17-year-old allegedly “committed an armed robbery on Fairgrounds Road in Franklinton,” according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. The teenager is accused of […]
FRANKLINTON, LA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WAFB

Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy