The Greer Citizen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support...
A New York man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he moved into his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College and abused students at the elite school in a nearly 10-year scheme. Lawrence Ray, 62, was found guilty of charges that included extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor, and money...
The House voted Wednesday to hold two advisers to former President Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines, 220-203. Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February. Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in his cousin’s...
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court decided Thursday to transfer the trial of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, raising fears that those responsible for the death of the Washington Post columnist won’t be brought to justice for a crime that drew international outrage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. The two men — Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali,...
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Wednesday acquitted a New Mexico man of misdemeanor charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol and engaged in disorderly conduct after he walked into the building during last year’s riot. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden issued the verdict from the bench...
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States' latest round of sanctions on Russia includes two new targets: Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, Katerina and Maria, who U.S. officials believe are hiding Putin's wealth. Putin's daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian...
