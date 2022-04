The series “Body Parts” premieres on TLC on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on Discovery+, FuboTV (free trial), Philo and Sling. Anaplastologist Allison Vest is the center of the show, as she has mastered the art of making state-of-the-art prosthetics for her differently-abled patients. Throughout the series, Vest will meet patients who present with missing hands, ears and even noses.

