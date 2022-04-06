Fire rips through Arden-Arcade auto repair shop

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters had to cut through the roof of an Arden-Arcade auto repair shop Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn told FOX40 the fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a shop on Fulton Avenue, just north of El Camino Avenue.

Heavy black smoke rose from the building as flames spread from a vehicle that was on fire inside, Capt. Wilbourn explained.

Wilbourn said fire personnel were able to save half of the building after getting water in through the roof .

“They ended up stripping this building,” the Metro Fire captain. “So they cut from one end all the way to the back with about a 2-foot section and that, basically, gives the fire a hard stop.”

No surrounding buildings were damaged and no one was injured, Metro Fire confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.