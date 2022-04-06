ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fire rips through Arden-Arcade auto repair shop

By Katelyn Stark
FOX40
FOX40
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I0nCT_0f1EHaAJ00

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters had to cut through the roof of an Arden-Arcade auto repair shop Wednesday morning after a fire broke out inside.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn told FOX40 the fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a shop on Fulton Avenue, just north of El Camino Avenue.

Heavy black smoke rose from the building as flames spread from a vehicle that was on fire inside, Capt. Wilbourn explained.

Wilbourn said fire personnel were able to save half of the building after getting water in through the roof .

Six victims of Sacramento mass shooting identified

“They ended up stripping this building,” the Metro Fire captain. “So they cut from one end all the way to the back with about a 2-foot section and that, basically, gives the fire a hard stop.”

No surrounding buildings were damaged and no one was injured, Metro Fire confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Woman killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run was walking on sidewalk

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died Monday afternoon in Elk Grove after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Elk Grove. The Elk Grove Police Department posted on social media that officers responded at 2:45 p.m. to the crash on Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way. Police said the vehicle veered off the […]
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Arden-arcade, CA
Arden-arcade, CA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Daily Voice

Fire Rips Through Church In Toms River (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a fire that ripped through a church on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The three-alarm fire broke out at about 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1500 Hooper Ave. in Toms River, initial reports said. Heavy fire was reported in the attic...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Repair#Rips#Fire Captain#Accident
FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX40

Two missing Californians found dead in car pulled from Stanislaus River

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people who were last seen Sunday night were found dead Tuesday inside a car that was pulled from the Stanislaus River. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course. Emergency responders recovered the […]
RIPON, CA
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

2 men shot in Stockton, 1 dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning. Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy