ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County schools released from lockdown after suspicious activity reported nearby

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, Md. - An emergency situation in Clarksburg, Maryland prompted several schools to lockdown Wednesday, according to authorities. Montgomery County Police say the incident started around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday morning after someone called officers reporting that a man flashed a gun at them after a parking...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after the 18-wheeler he was driving overturned on Highway 231 Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers say the wreck happened at 2:12 p.m. near Chapel Gray Loop. That’s in south Montgomery County near Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall. A 2020 Freightliner straight-truck veered off the roadway to the right, hitting a mailbox before crossing back over the roadway which cause the truck to overturn in the grass median.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksburg High School#Rocky Hill Middle School#The Goddard School
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Popculture

Rapper Goonew Reportedly Murdered in Maryland

DMV rapper Goonew (born Markelle Morrow) was reportedly shot and killed on Friday in District Heights, Maryland. According to a tweet from Prince George's Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 5:40 pm. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSBW.com

Lockdown lifted at Alisal High School after police were called to campus

SALINAS, Calif. — Alisal High School was placed on lockdown and police were called to campus Wednesday afternoon. The Salinas Union High School District sent a letter to parents that said a student was reported as having a gun on campus. Police arrived at the school and were able to take the kid and the firearm into custody without incident.
SALINAS, CA
Witness LA

Sheriff threatens to bring criminal charges against whistleblower as multiple sources say sheriff AV lied big time re: cover-up of case of deputy kneeling on inmate’s neck….and more.

This week, the news about Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva keeps on coming. So, before we get to the main topic of this story, a few updates:. On Monday of this week, April 4, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey ruled that the head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department must comply with a subpoena to answer questions under oath about the ongoing problem of deputy gangs in the LASD.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Mother Admits To Lying About Whereabouts Of Toddler Daughter She Left To Die In House Fire

A New York mother has admitted to lying about the whereabouts of her 2-year-old daughter and leaving her to die in a house fire. Jennelle Gerton, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder and other charges after trying to kill her child by trapping her in their burning home, according to Syracuse.com. Initial responders with the Syracuse Police Department narrowly saved the toddler, even though Gerton “adamantly denied” her daughter was inside the burning home.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Montgomery County Officer Pulls Unconscious Driver From Burning Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County Police officer pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car while he was heading home from a shift early Friday morning, the department said. The agency released footage of the heroic act. The officer, identified as Sergeant B. Drew, was with a second officer, Ofc. N Rodgers, at around 1:25 a.m. when they stumbled upon a single-vehicle crash in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue, police said. The engine compartment of the vehicle was on fire, which ignited a brush fire. Drew broke out the window of the vehicle to pull out the driver, who was unconscious. Rodgers fought the fire with an extinguisher until a fire unit arrived and put out the blaze. On March 12, 2022, MCP Sergeant B. Drew broke out the window of a burning vehicle with his flashlight and pulled the unconscious driver out of the car to safety while MCP Officer N. Rodgers began to combat the fire with his extinguisher.#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/40ucBG3wVC — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 14, 2022 The driver was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear what caused the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy