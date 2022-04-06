ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Dirt bike driver trying to elude police dies in central Pa. crash, authorities say

By Jenna Wise
 22 hours ago
A dirt bike driver fled from police who were trying to pull him over Tuesday morning, and ended up dying in a Cumberland County crash, authorities said. Lower Allen Township police said they tried to...

