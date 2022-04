Rick Jeanneret has surpassed Buffalo royalty, after holding the title as the play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres for over 51 years. One thing you have to really respect about RJ is that he embraced the Buffalo culture and assimilated himself with the city, all while living in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. That already requires an immense amount of respect for making that trip for home games for 51 years.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO