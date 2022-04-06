ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman who masterminded her employee’s death gets life in prison

By Chad Washington, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4yod_0f1EG2yF00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, the district attorney announced

Dinesha Renee Jackson, 28, was convicted Friday of capital murder following a five-day trial for the killing of 20-year-old Dequan Donte Anderson on Dec. 17, 2017.

Jurors took less than an hour to reach a unanimous verdict, which came with an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUFxi_0f1EG2yF00
Kaila Nelson (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

“This young man was set up by his own boss and cut down just days before Christmas,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “With this jury’s verdict, the defendant is headed to prison for the rest of her life and will never again harm anyone in our community.”

Woman arrested after stabbing girlfriend with scissors, police say

Anderson, who had moved from Louisiana to Houston, was a shift leader at a Dollar General store, where Jackson was an assistant manager.

The trial revealed how Jackson conspired with Kaila Alexine Nelson, who was convicted of capital murder in the case in 2020, to rob Anderson while he was transporting a money bag for the store.

The prosecutors showed evidence to try to prove that Jackson not only planned the attack but texted Nelson when Anderson had left the store. Nelson then ambushed Anderson, and emptied her 9 mm handgun at him, hitting him four times, prosecutors said.

Man held at gunpoint by mother sentenced to life for sexually assaulting her daughter

According to prosecutors, at the time of the shooting, Anderson was engaged to be married and working toward one day becoming a full-time professional photographer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gGnQ_0f1EG2yF00
Dequan Anderson (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Anderson’s fiancé, along with her family and his, filled the front row of the courtroom for Jackson’s trial as they had for Nelson’s trial.

Jackson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lynn Nguyen and Keaton Forcht.

Nguyen noted that both the Anderson family and that of his fiancé were shattered by the murder, but that five years later, they were still side by side every day of the trial.

“When people participate in violent crimes, they often don’t think about the consequences to themselves, their victim or the victim’s family,” Forcht said.

Anderson’s mother addressed Jackson in a victim-impact statement.

“I do believe that justice was served today, and I hope now that you will have the time to sit and think about what you have done,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Shine My Crown

83-Year-Old Transgender Woman Charged With Dismembering Her Third Alleged Murder Victim

An 83-year-old transgender woman who spent decades behind bars for the murders of two women---has been charged this week with killing and dismembering a third. Harvey Marcelin was accused of dumping a woman's body in a garbage bag on a Brooklyn street last week. The body was missing a head, arms and legs. Law enforcement says Marcelin was captured on surveillance video sitting on top of a human leg while riding around in a motorized scooter. A passerby then spotted the bag on his way to a friend's house and decided to open it up when it was still there on his way home. He then called 911.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Murder#Houston Police Department#Kiah
95.3 MNC

Alyssa Shepherd being released from prison Wednesday

Alyssa Shepherd, the driver convicted of hitting and killing three siblings and injuring another student in 2018, will be released from prison on Wednesday. The Fulton County Prosecutor confirmed her release Tuesday afternoon with WNDU, who report that Shepherd will serve roughly three years of home detention while wearing a GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet, followed by another three years of probation.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone. A Miami Beach Police detective recovered the texts from the woman’s...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy