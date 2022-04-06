ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ subscribers to get discount at Disney World resorts

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( WXIN ) — For the first time, Walt Disney World is giving an exclusive deal to Disney+ subscribers.

Fans with a subscription to Disney’s streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney resorts in Florida most nights from July 8 through Sept. 30, 2022.

To claim the offer, your Disney+ subscription must be linked to your My Disney Experience account.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the standard perks that come with staying at a Walt Disney World resort, including complimentary transportation such as the monorail, Disney Skyliner and water taxis.

As part of Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration, resort guests also get 30 minutes of early entry to all four Disney parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom).

Guests staying in Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts will get extended evening hours on select nights in select theme parks.

WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Coke Bottles Debut

The World’s Most Magical Celebration in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World began on October 1, 2021, but new ways to commemorate the occasion keep coming to the parks. Today we discovered the debut of new commemorative Coke bottles. There are five designs in total — one with the 50th anniversary logo and one for each Walt Disney World theme park.
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
Walt Disney
ComicBook

Original Disney World Attraction Permanently Shuts Down

An original Disney World experience is permanently going away. Disney has confirmed that the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show, a long-running dinner experience at the Polynesian Village Resort, will not be returning. The luau-style dinner show was an opening day attraction at Walt Disney World and featured traditional Polynesian entertainment along with an all-you-care-to-eat dinner selection. The Spirit of Aloha originally shut down in March 2020 along with most other live entertainment at the park due to COVID-19 restrictions. But while other live shows have made their way back to the park, the Spirit of Aloha remained shut down.
TheStreet

Beloved Ride Coming to Walt Disney World

While Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report parks are known for everything from childhood memories to Minnie Mouse ears, the one area in which it lags behind competitors is thrills. Even "big kid" rides like Space Mountain and Expedition: Everest pale in comparison to the loops, drops,...
Cinema Blend

Two Years After Shutdowns, Disney World Hit A Major Reopening Milestone In The Parks

It’s still a little hard to believe it was over two years ago when the country collectively shut down. Non-essential stores shuttered. Restaurants switched to takeout only. People, for the most part, stayed home. And even the normally busy Main Street U.S.A. at Orlando’s Walt Disney World was barren, the shutdown leading to a major loss of revenue for the parks. It feels simultaneously like just a short while and a long time ago. In fact, this week, the Florida-based theme park announced a major milestone for the parks’ reopening after Covid-19 hit.
WDW News Today

New Green Monorail and Blue Castle Night Lights Brighten Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans can brighten up even the darkest night with a pair of newly-reimagined, colorful night lights available at Walt Disney World!. The monorail night light is now featured in a neon green, while the Cinderella Castle night...
WDW News Today

New PeopleMover ‘Mr. Tom Morrow’ Tee Available at Walt Disney World

One of the most famous quotes from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom is “Paging Mr. Morrow, Mr. Tom Morrow,” referencing a character who has actually been mentioned or appeared at multiple Disney attractions over the years. Fans of Mr. Morrow can now pick up a T-shirt featuring the PeopleMover quote at Walt Disney World.
CinemaBlend

Disney+ Just Dropped Its Price To $2.99 For Hulu Subscribers

Streaming is the place to be for some of the hottest releases in television and movies, not to mention vast libraries of content to watch. Now, Disney+ is offering an excellent deal for Hulu subscribers to gain access to all Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content that their hearts desire. The streamer just dropped its price to just $2.99 a month for existing Hulu subscribers.
WDW News Today

New Miss Bunny Cuddleez Plush Hops into Disneyland Park

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found this adorable sleeping Miss Bunny Cuddleez plush in the Emporium at Disneyland Park. Miss Bunny Cuddleez Plush – $29.99. Miss Bunny wears a light green skirt with pastel eggs printed in an all-over pattern....
