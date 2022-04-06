ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 person killed after a traffic accident in North Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

 22 hours ago

One person was killed following a crash Tuesday in North Hollywood.

As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound Hollywood (170) Freeway and Sherman Way at around 1:54 a.m. on reports of a traffic collision [...]

April 6, 2022

