Biden extends student loan freeze through August

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended the pandemic moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual through August, ending just three months before the midterm elections.

Joe Biden
#Student Loans
thecentersquare.com

Biden expected to push back student loan repayment to September

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration is expected to extend the student loan repayment freeze, which was scheduled to end May 1. The new pause on repayment will likely go through Aug. 31 of this year. News of the extension was welcomed by some, and many progressives called...
CNBC

Biden's budget makes no mention of student loan forgiveness

Millions of Americans waiting for news on the future of their student debt received no more clues from Biden's 2023 budget proposal. Yet the administration still appears to be considering an extension to the payment pause, as well as debt forgiveness. Nowhere in President Joe Biden's more than 100-page budget...
Washington Times

White House considers extending student loan repayments

The White House is mulling extending the freeze on federal student loan payments, which were supposed to resume in May after being paused for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Education told companies that manage the $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio to hold off sending...
