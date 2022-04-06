High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Baker County in southwestern Georgia Northeastern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Donalsonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Bainbridge and West Bainbridge around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Vada, Hanover, Ausmac, Babcock, Brinson, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Eldorendo and Decatur Co A/P. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BAKER COUNTY, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO