High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fires can start from the smallest of flames or sparks and are highly discouraged today. Observe local burn bans. Heightened awareness is needed Tuesday as the potential for significant fires will increase and resource demand may be high. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Scurry; Terrell; Upton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS * AFFECTED AREA...Scurry, Mitchell, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos and Terrell Counties. * TIMING...Warning, this afternoon through this evening. Watch, Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...This afternoon, south 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday, southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Today, as low as 3 percent. Tuesday, 7 to 15 percent. * RFTI...Today, 4 or near critical. Tuesday, 5 critical to 8 extreme.
