New Rochelle, NY

Iona Professor’s Cesare Dandini Exhibition Catalog Added to Uffizi Gallery Library

iona.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Rochelle, N.Y. – The world-renowned Uffizi Gallery Library in Florence, Italy has added to its collection an exhibition catalog written by Iona College professor Thomas Ruggio, entitled Cesare Dandini’s Holy Family with the Infant St. John: A Rediscovered Florentine Baroque Masterpiece. “It’s a tremendous honor to...

www.iona.edu

