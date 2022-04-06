ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

5-star offensive tackle plans official visits this summer

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0f1EF13J00

Florida firmly established itself as a contender in five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa’s recruitment after he had a strong visit to the Swamp last month. He released a list of his top 13 schools, and the Gators made the cut. Sports Illustrated’s AllGators spoke with Mauigoa at the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Orlando to recap where coach Billy Napier and the Florida program stands.

Napier and Co. blew away Mauigoa last month on his visit. He raved about the trip even though it happened almost a month ago now.

“Their new staff is a lot better than the old staff,” he said. “I think the new staff is way better. I felt the love and the atmosphere was crazy. It’s the people that are around you that will make you successful. Surrounding yourself with successful people will make you successful. Surround yourself with failures, you’ll make yourself a failure. So, you know, they develop successful kids. They showed me around, it was all love.”

One difference he noted was how active Napier was in his recruitment compared to former coach Dan Mullen. He said Napier is doing a good job recruiting him so far and that he’s always checking in with him.

Mauigoa said Florida is the only school that employs two on-the-field offensive line coaches in Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, and really likes the idea. He believes this allows them to develop players better.

Mauigoa’s parents plan to fly in this summer, so he and his family can make official visits on June 23 and July 19. He’ll then save the rest of them for the fall. He also hopes to drop a list of his top five schools by late May.

Mauigoa said Florida has a good chance to make that list as well because of how great his first visit went.

The 247Sports composite ranks him as the eighth-best prospect overall and the second-best at his position. It would be a massive get if Napier and staff could reel him in.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UGA football DB enters transfer portal

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daran Branch has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Branch was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020. Branch played high school football at Amite High School in Louisiana. Before committing to the University of Georgia, Branch had been committed to the Ole Miss Rebels....
The Spun

4 Schools Are Given Best Odds To Land Arch Manning

Arch Manning is easily one of the most prized recruits in recent college football history. Grandson of Saints legend Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl champs Peyton and Eli Manning; Cooper Manning’s son has nearly every top program in the country knocking down his door trying to recruit him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Darnell Stapleton
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Swamp#Sports Illustrated#Allgators#Napier And Co
The Spun

Clemson Suffers Major Injury Loss: College Football World Reacts

The football season has yet to start, but the Clemson Tigers have already suffered a pretty significant injury loss. On Monday, head coach Dabo Swinney shared an update that freshman wide receiver Adam Randall has torn his ACL. Randall was a four-star WR prospect and expected to be a part of the Tigers offense in 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kwame Evans Jr, No. 2 Recruit, Down To 5 Schools

Top 2023 prospect Kwame Evans Jr. has reportedly whittled down his list to five schools. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the power forward from Florida’s Montverde Academy has cut down his final candidates to Oregon, Indiana, Auburn, Kentucky, and UCLA. Evans has only made an official visit to...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Is No Longer On The Roster

A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

UNC’s Puff Johnson Is Vomiting On The Bench

The national title game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks has been one for the record books. Early in the first half, the Jayhawks stormed out to a commanding lead. However, at one point in the first half, the Tar Heels went on a 14-0 run and took a 40-25 into the break.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy