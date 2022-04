Super73 is best known in the e-bike space, which exists somewhere between traditional pedaled bicycles and full-on motorbikes. On March 15, 2022, Super73 introduced its new C1X electric concept--which is the Southern California e-bike specialist’s first crack at a proper motorcycle. To reiterate, it is still only a concept at this stage, so we only have a selection of details (and a lot of photos) to peruse. With that in mind, let’s dive right in.

