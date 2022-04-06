ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

OPSO: Former deputy recruit arrested for allegedly delivering drugs to inmate for money

By Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qm2HD_0f1EEjiX00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 5, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of former Deputy Recruit Derrick Webb on malfeasance charges for allegedly providing drugs to inmates.

According to OPSO,  Webb was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the Orleans Justice Center.

He was booked on three counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, three counts of malfeasance in office, and three counts of distribution of marijuana.

According to police reports, OPSO’s Investigative Services Bureau conducted an investigation and found two bags of marijuana.

Larger-than-life New Orleans icon Chris Owens dead at 89

Investigators reported that Webb admitted that the packages were intended to be delivered to an inmate in exchange for money received from a civilian.

Webb also admitted to investigators that he had delivered two similar packages in the previous month.

His termination from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office was effective immediately according to OPSO.

Sheriff Marlin Gusman made a statement on the incident:

We remain vigilant about keeping contraband out of our facilities and we have zero tolerance for these actions

Sheriff Marlin Gusman
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
Skagit Valley Herald

Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Mount Vernon

Police have in custody a man they suspect of bringing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Skagit County. Santos E. Gutierrez Fosella, who is facing a number of charges related to drugs, firearms and money laundering, is being held on $1 million bail in the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
WJHG-TV

Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Washington County couple is behind bars after they allegedly allowed four children to use drugs. Washington County Investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month to check out a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley, after children had disclosed they had smoked marijuana with the couple.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Opso#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer known as ‘A’ arrested for selling in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, officers from Scranton Police’s Special Investigations Division (SID) arrested a man on drug trafficking charges. According to a news release, police arrested Shawn Tyrell Nelson, 36, on Prospect Avenue in Scranton, for selling heroin and methamphetamine in and also around the City of Scranton. SID officers say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
WSFA

Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YouTube videos uploaded by inmates who appear to be inside Alabama prisons shows the effects of a drug known as flakka on inmates who appear to be using it inside state correctional facilities. Asked to describe the drug’s effects, Dr. Chuck Smith from American Addiction Centers...
ALABAMA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy