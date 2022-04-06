ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lake View girls soccer players Jazmyne Flores and Ally Flores earn superlative awards

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 22 hours ago
Lake View High School's Jazmyne Flores was named as a co-MVP and fellow Maidens junior Ally Flores was selected as the Offensive MVP on the District 3-4A Girls Soccer Team.

The Maidens had four first-team honorees -- junior midfielder Faith Miller, junior defender Bell Cabrera, sophomore defender Illiana Soria and sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Mata.

Lake View's second-team honorees include: sophomore forward Alyssa De La Cruz, junior midfielder Janessa Rocha, junior defender Victoria Enriquez and senior defender Amore Collins.

Four Maidens received honorable mentions -- junior defender Alexis Garcia, freshman midfielder Jaylen Cuellar, and junior midfielders Hannah Alexander and Brianna Lopez.

Lake View finished 12-6-2 overall under head coach Henry Gonzales. The Maidens advanced to the regional semifinals and they put up a strong fight in a 2-0 loss against No. 5-ranked Stephenville.

The Maidens went 6-1-1 in district to earn the outright championship.

District 3-4A Girls Soccer Team

Co-MVPs -- Jazmyne Flores, Jr., Lake View; Zairah Cabrera, Sr., Snyder

Offensive MVP -- Ally Flores, Jr., Lake View

Defensive MVP -- Tamaya Thomas, Soph., Lubbock Estacado

Newcomer of the Year -- Brooke Clifton, Fr., Greenwood

Goalkeeper of the Year -- Cheiann George, Jr., Estacado

Coach of the Year -- Saydee Bailey, Greenwood

FIRST TEAM

Forwards -- Macy Newberry, Jr., Sweetwater.

Midfielders -- Vivian Rangel, Soph., Snyder; Chloe Sosa, Sr., Snyder; Kaylee Aguilar, Sr., Sweetwater; Narriah Gomez, Soph., Estacado; Karsyn Peyton, Sr., Greenwood; Faith Miller, Jr., Lake View.

Defenders -- Maddy Fulton, Sr., Sweetwater; Selena Ortiz, Jr., Estacado; Bell Cabrera, Jr., Lake View; Illiana Soria, Soph., Lake View; Madie Balderes, Fr., Greenwood.

Goalkeeper -- Jennifer Mata, Soph., Lake View.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards -- Galilea Olivares, Soph., Snyder; Reina Valle, Soph., Estacado; Alyssa De La Cruz, Soph., Lake View; Jackie Ramirez, Jr., Greenwood.

Midfielders -- Janessa Rocha, Jr., Lake View; Annie Thomas, Sr., Estacado; Jocelyn Ornelas, Jr., Snyder; Mackenzie De La Rosa, Soph., Greenwood.

Defenders -- Priscila Velasquez, Jr., Snyder; Victoria Enriquez, Jr., Lake View; Amore Collins, Sr., Lake View; Chloe Atchley, Sr., Greenwood.

Goalkeeper -- Katie DeLoera, Sr., Snyder.

HONORABLE MENTION

(Lake View selections only)

Alexis Garcia, Jr., defender; Jaylen Cuellar, Fr., midfielder; Hannah Alexander, Jr., midfielder; Brianna Lopez, Jr., midfielder.

Charles Bryce is a journalist covering sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip at cbryce@gannett.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com.

