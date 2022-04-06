ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Lamborghini to auction the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé as an NFT

By Samuel Wan
cryptoslate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aventador is coming to the end of its production run as Lamborghini electrifies its entire line-up. But intent to go out with a bang, the Italian supercar builder is selling the last ever Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé as a 1/1 NFT to be auctioned at...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 1

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

Lamborghini, VW, Audi Cars in 'Felicity Ace' Ship Fire to Be Replaced

A month ago, the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire and eventually sank in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying around 4000 VW Group vehicles, including Lamborghinis, Audis, Bentleys, and Porsches. Fifteen of the lost vehicles were $500,000 Aventador Ultimae models, which had officially ended production. Lamborghini told Car and Driver...
CARS
motor1.com

New Lamborghini Huracan version teased ahead of 12 April debut

Earlier this year, Lamborghini promised it will launch two new versions of the Huracan this year. The Italian company has been actively working on both cars (see the related links below) and we’ve seen them testing on a number of occasions. Now, the folks from Sant'Agata Bolognese are kicking...
CARS
Robb Report

Maserati’s 1,200 HP GranTurismo Folgore, the Marque’s First EV, Will Instantly Become Its Most Powerful Car

Click here to read the full article. Maserati is finally joining the electric revolution. The venerable Italian marque announced on Thursday that its first fully battery-powered model, the GranTurismo Folgore, will go on sale next year. The EV isn’t ready for the spotlight just yet just yet, but the brand did tease what it will look like and what kind of performance we can expect. We already knew the GranTurismo Folgore (the Italian word for lightning) was coming, of course. Maserati announced that it was working on an EV version of its beloved grand tourer back in September 2020. And now, 18...
CARS
Robb Report

This $13.4 Million Talbot-Lago Is Now the Most Expensive French Car Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The car world was expecting big things from one particular 1937 Talbot-Lago earlier this month, and, well, the vintage ride did not disappoint. The coveted T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe in question—chassis No. 90107—sold for a record-breaking $13.4 million at Gooding & Company’s live auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort on March 4. Shattering the pre-sale estimate of $10 million, it’s now the most valuable French car ever sold at auction and the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence. The high hammer price isn’t a total surprise. For starters, this Goutte d’Eau, or “Teardrop,” variant is one...
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephan Winkelmann
Person
Steve Aoki
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MotorAuthority

ByKolles Hypercar, Koenigsegg Gemera, 2024 Mini Hardtop: Car News Headlines

Germany's ByKolles is the latest to reveal a Le Mans Hypercar race car designed for the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Interestingly, the car carries the branding of historic British racing team Vanwall, though it isn't entirely certain whether the car will actually race under that name.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW i7 Spied On The Nurburgring Weeks Before Official Debut

BMW is putting the finishing touches on its first-ever flagship electric sedan. The i7 will debut later this month during a premiere set to take place in New York, Munich, and Beijing. This could be our last chance to see the vehicle lapping the Nurburgring in camouflaged form and the only thing we get to hear is a lot of tire squeaking accompanying the i7’s fast and quiet lap around the famous German track.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamborghini Aventador#Auction#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Nft#Italian#Supercar#Sotheby#V12#The Museo Lamborghini
Motor1.com

Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Maserati Being Selfish With Nettuno V6 Engine

All the way back in September 2020, Maserati signaled its intentions to return to the top of the performance car pyramid with an all-new supercar called the MC20. As gorgeous as it looks, the MC20's party piece is its Nettuno engine, a twin-turbo V6 that produces 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. It's so special that the Italian automaker said that the engine would only ever be used in the supercar, but then rumors about the possibility of it being fitted to an SUV started swirling. Those rumors turned out to be true, as the reveal of the Grecale Trofeo SUV highlighted, proving that Maserati told a fib about the engine's exclusivity. But now Maserati is again claiming that the Nettuno is still meant to be exclusive, saying that it won't share the engine with other manufacturers.
CARS
Motorious

2012 Ferrari LaFerrari Prototype Is A Once-In-A-Lifetime Find

This supercar is the perfect combination of Ferrari V12 power and electric performance. Ferrari has been known for a century for its work and technological innovation within the automotive community. This brand was fueled mainly by a distinct need for speed and racing heritage that couldn't be beaten, which practically forced them to continue to get better with every new model. Unlike many brands, these cars were made to go fast and look good, and they did that exceptionally well. So, of course, what would a fast car be without a wicked prototype to show the bridge between old and new? That's precisely what this particular car is, and now it could be yours!
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
cryptoslate.com

Famous French influencer masterminds $960k NFT rug pull

Popular on-chain sleuth, Zachxbt, has revealed information about another rug pull in the non-fungible token scene. In a Twitter thread, he exposed how French influencer and reality TV star Laurent Correira allegedly played a major role in the Billionaire Dogs Project. Billionaire Dog NFT rug pull. The project launched in...
PETS
gmauthority.com

Well-Kept 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cruiser Up For Auction

With the vast majority of North American consumers preferring crossovers and SUVs to station wagons, it’s easy to see why most major automakers, including General Motors, have dropped these types of vehicles from their lineups in the U.S. and Canada. That said, there are still plenty of appealing used American wagons out there – just take this extremely well-kept 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cruiser S, for example, which was recently listed for sale via Bring-A-Trailer in San Jose, California.
SAN JOSE, CA
inputmag.com

Mercedes-Maybach is selling a very rare car designed by Virgil Abloh

In December, Mercedes-Benz announced Project Maybach, a solar-powered vehicle designed by Virgil Abloh. His sudden passing came before the show car could be revealed, and now another of Abloh’s designs is bound for the streets. The limited-edition Mercedes-Maybach S680 is an ultra-luxurious sedan that’ll get an extremely limited release....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy