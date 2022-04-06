ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Regrets

After a recent rain I looked across the pasture and as usual the creek was flooded, temporarily blocking entrance or exit to the neighbor’s house on the hill across the creek. They have added rock and cleaned out areas, but sure as shootin the floods will come. Before...

#Dog Poop#Elderly People#Marriages#European#Post Toasties
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
Tracey Folly

My husband was furious with the 'just married' sign and shaving cream decorations his family put on his truck

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He made them wash his truck before we left for our honeymoon. My husband and I held our wedding ceremony in his mother's backyard on an unseasonably hot early fall day. After we said, "I do," and retreated to opposite sides of the house with our respective wedding guests, several of his family members did the unthinkable.
Simplemost

Watch Elephant Mom Show Gratitude When Rescuers Save Her Child

Elephants are highly intelligent creatures who display a tremendous amount of emotional awareness. It’s not unheard of for them to risk their safety to help a member of their herd or to mourn the loss of a loved one. So perhaps it is unsurprising that when one mother elephant’s...
heatworld

Kate Lawler: 'My regret over having a baby'

Former Big Brother star Kate Lawler was once so unsure about having children that she started a podcast with her husband – titled Maybe Baby – to explore what she called the “parentally undecided”. Now, a year after welcoming their daughter Noa, Kate has opened up...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

Teen buys cafe she's been waitressing at for past 4 years

In just four years, Chloe Campbell went from waiting tables on weekends at The Coffee Pot to owning the cafe. The 19-year-old was only 15 when she started working at The Coffee Pot in Dufftown, Scotland. Campbell said her parents taught her at a young age how important it is to save money, and she put most of her paychecks into a savings account.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

I told him I loved him – and he said ‘thank you’

I met Alex* on Hinge and immediately thought he was different. Not only did he actually ask me questions and seem genuinely interested in the answers – a rarity in my experience – but he was proactive and unafraid of showing that he liked me. We had a lot in common, too, from our favourite books to gigs we both wanted to go to. It was the first time I’d met someone that I could actually envisage some sort of future with; he said the same to me. Things got intense quite quickly and soon we were spending half...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
