Former Gov. Paul LePage is dusting off unsubstantiated voting claims while preparing a new push for stronger voter identification laws in a campaign against Gov. Janet Mills. Speaking at a Republican event last week, he alleged voters were bused in from Massachusetts more than a decade ago when he was mayor of Waterville, although no such issue was reported at the time and the Democratic secretary of state of that era called the claim “a blatant lie.” He also alleged that roughly 20 percent of voters who had voted in the 2020 election in Maine lacked valid identification, even though ID is only needed to register to vote.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO