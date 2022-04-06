ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth symphony performing at Art Walk, Spring Concert this week

By Richard Carter
Times Record News
Times Record News
 22 hours ago
What: Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concerts

When and Where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Art Walk in front of the Downtown Farmers Market (713 Ohio), and 7 p.m. Sunday at Akin Auditorium, Midwestern State University, 3410 Taft Blvd.

Admission: Free and donations are appreciated.

Information: Jean Hall at (940) 723-6202 or the WFYSO’s Facebook or www.wfyouthsymphony.org

The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform their annual one-hour Spring Concert at two very different venues this week, according to Jean Hall, executive director of the WFYSO. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The WFYSO’s two orchestras and two ensembles will play at the 7 p.m. Thursday Art Walk in front of the Farmers Market, 713 Ohio. The Thursday concert opens the city’s Parks and Rec Outdoor Concert Series season. The WFYSO will then perform their traditional Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Akin Auditorium on the Midwestern State University campus.

The Spring Concert features the WFYSO’s four performing groups, which are made up of 65 students from third grade to high school seniors from 20 schools. Each musician auditions to become a member of an ensemble, which are each based on developmental levels. The groups have each been rehearsing once a week since January for this Spring Concert.

The performing groups include the Symphonic Orchestra, the Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonic Violin Ensemble and the String Ensemble. The Symphonic Orchestra (the largest) is conducted by MSU Music professor Dr. Matthew Luttrell, also the Music Director of the WFYSO.

“For 2022, the Symphony Orchestra's focus is the world’s greatest dance music,” said Luttrell. The four selections include Strauss’s “Blue Danube Waltz,” Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dance” Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” and Gliere’s “Russian Sailor Dance.” “We went through a slew of pieces and ended up with a program of four very different kinds of music, all dance-based.”

Kathy Liticker’s Philharmonic Orchestra’s music includes Rob Grice’s “Warriors of Beijing,” “An Irish Air” (arr. Terry McQuilkin), Doris Gazda’s “Appalachian Sunrise” and “Postcards From Russia” (arr. Carrie Lane Gruselle).

“The Philharmonic Orchestra’s repertoire is designed to fit in with Symphonic Orchestra” Hall said, “and focuses on music from around the globe. The music is not as well known, but you will recognize the cultures and hear the different styles.”

Barbara Kavanaugh’s Stringsemble will perform the American folksong “All the Pretty Little Horses (arr. Anne McGinty), Ottorino Respighi’s “Antique Dances and Airs (arr. Harry A. Alshin) and Dona Nobis Pacem (arr. McGinty). The latter piece translates as “Grant Us Peace” and is dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

Amanda Hernandez’s Philharmonic Ensemble will perform Mozart’s Overture and Aria from “The Magic Flute” (arr. Vladimir Bodunov) and “Lacrimoso (Lament)” (arr. William Starr) as well as Edvard Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” (arr. Vladimir Bodunov).

The Symphony Orchestra will perform for approximately 20 minutes and the three smaller developmental groups will perform for 10 to 15 minutes each.

Luttrell explained that the Thursday night Art Walk performance “allows us the opportunity to showcase what we do to a much more varied audience – not just the audience that sees us perform each year at Akin Auditorium.”

The Art Walk appearance is very exciting to the musicians and conductors, said Hall.

“We are really excited and honored that Parks and Rec invited us to kick off their Outdoor Concert Season. The kids this year will be able to perform for not just their parents and the people who regularly attend the Akin concerts,” said Hall, “but also to people who attend Art Walks and who may not attend a formal concert. We may connect with new audiences and we may attract some new musicians.”

The 7 p.m. start time for the Akin performance represents a minor time change from previous WFYSO Spring Concerts, Luttrell said.

In the past, they have played the Spring Concert at Akin beginning at 4 p.m., but this year, the Wichita Falls Symphony will be performing the 75th presentation of Handel’s "Messiah" at 3 p.m. (on that same day) at First Presbyterian Church, 3601 Taft.

