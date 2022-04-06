ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers Football Insider: Defensive line adjusting well to new coordinator

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0LJS_0f1EC1EM00

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

The Tigers are well into spring practice and defensive line coach Kyle Pope is loving how his guys are responding to the adjustments of new defensive coordinator Matt Barnes.

Barnes ran a 4-man front at Ohio State, which is different than the 3-man front the Tigers were running with former defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. In his first press conference with media months ago, Barnes said he plans to be multiple with his defensive packages and wouldn’t have four men on the D-line all the time. It sounds like the defensive line is grasping the new adjustments pretty well.

“There’s a lot of different adjustments going into it,” Pope said. “Different modes that those guys are going to have to play in but we’ll do some different things so they’re not just going to stay in this or that. It’s a lot of different adjustments but those guys enjoy it and as a coach, I’m prepared for whatever different adjustments need to be made.”

Pope is entering his third year with the Tigers and said you always want to have a book full of questions when getting a new defensive coordinator. Working with Barnes has been fun and interesting for Pope, he said. One of the main things he appreciates about Barnes is his energy and his love for defensive linemen.

“At the end of the day you say setting the tone is how you win games and also when you don’t set the tone is how you lose them,” Pope said. “When you have a DC who sets the tone how he sets the tone each and every day and then it’s going to bleed over to the D-line. It’s going to start with us upfront and then move all the way into the back end into the DBs. But definitely, we’re big on knowing each day we’re going to set the tone and our DC is going to hold us accountable both players and coaches.”

The defensive line has a couple of fifth-year seniors in Maurice White and Wardalis Ducksworth who bring a lot of experience and leadership to that defensive line group. Having experienced guys like those two can help make adjustments easier for the rest of players on the defensive line.

More from your Insider:

Key takeaways from Tigers’ open scrimmage

Saturday’s open scrimmage in Franklin, Tennessee, was the first chance for fans to see a glimpse of what the Tigers may look like heading into 2022.

Tigers use Nashville scrimmage as dress rehearsal for road games

Only about half of the team has traveled for a Memphis road game, and Saturday will offer a glimpse to what that’ll be like.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Suspension: College Football World Reacts

Nick Saban made it official on Wednesday night. Alabama’s head coach announced that Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended from the program. He is no longer listed on the Alabama roster. Hall, a sophomore, was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. “He is suspended from...
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
22 WSBT

Washington Anchoring Strong Irish Defensive Line Unit

Last season, Notre Dame's defensive line made things a nightmare for opposing offenses. The Irish had the 13th most sacks per game in all of FBS, but here's good news and bad news, as the Irish will be down 2 key lineman in 2022. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish have...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Tennessee State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Memphis, MI
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, MI
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Macintyre
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Maurice White
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Ohio State
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
AL.com

‘Coming to the top’: UAB’s young tight ends thriving in spring practice

Whether by land, sea or air, the tight end has become an offensive fulcrum for the UAB football team over the last couple of seasons. Hayden Pittman played in all 63 games of his career, beginning with UAB’s return to the field in 2017, and Gerrit Prince opened the playbook wider with his soft hands and gazelle-like speed. Both have graduated, moving forward with potential opportunities at the next level, but left an indelible signature on the Blazers’ offense.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News4Jax.com

Chomp: Florida battling injuries, receivers looking for consistency in spring football practice; Golden rounds out staff

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida’s first scrimmage of the spring is in the books, so let’s get straight into it. Gators football head coach Billy Napier made one thing pretty clear after Florida’s first spring scrimmage: The Gators are thin in certain areas of the roster as injuries add up.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy