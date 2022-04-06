Tigers Football Insider: Defensive line adjusting well to new coordinator

Welcome back to the Tigers Football Insider, where we bring you the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Frank Bonner II, Geoff Calkins and John Martin each week.

The Tigers are well into spring practice and defensive line coach Kyle Pope is loving how his guys are responding to the adjustments of new defensive coordinator Matt Barnes.

Barnes ran a 4-man front at Ohio State, which is different than the 3-man front the Tigers were running with former defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. In his first press conference with media months ago, Barnes said he plans to be multiple with his defensive packages and wouldn’t have four men on the D-line all the time. It sounds like the defensive line is grasping the new adjustments pretty well.

“There’s a lot of different adjustments going into it,” Pope said. “Different modes that those guys are going to have to play in but we’ll do some different things so they’re not just going to stay in this or that. It’s a lot of different adjustments but those guys enjoy it and as a coach, I’m prepared for whatever different adjustments need to be made.”

Pope is entering his third year with the Tigers and said you always want to have a book full of questions when getting a new defensive coordinator. Working with Barnes has been fun and interesting for Pope, he said. One of the main things he appreciates about Barnes is his energy and his love for defensive linemen.

“At the end of the day you say setting the tone is how you win games and also when you don’t set the tone is how you lose them,” Pope said. “When you have a DC who sets the tone how he sets the tone each and every day and then it’s going to bleed over to the D-line. It’s going to start with us upfront and then move all the way into the back end into the DBs. But definitely, we’re big on knowing each day we’re going to set the tone and our DC is going to hold us accountable both players and coaches.”

The defensive line has a couple of fifth-year seniors in Maurice White and Wardalis Ducksworth who bring a lot of experience and leadership to that defensive line group. Having experienced guys like those two can help make adjustments easier for the rest of players on the defensive line.

