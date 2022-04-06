ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU softball: Gamecocks' trip to Albertville to play Tide is canceled

By By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Jacksonville State's softball game against Alabama in Albertville has been canceled.

The inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown at the new Sand Mountain Park was set for March 30 but was postponed to today because of weather. The forecast is no better for today, as storms are expected to sweep through the state this evening.

"Unfortunately, the weather is unpredictable, and the safety of everyone involved is at the forefront of our concern," read a statement released by the park.

No mutual date for Jacksonville State and Alabama is available for this spring, according to Sand Mountain Park news release.

According to a JSU spokesman, both schools are willing to reschedule during the fall season, which usually is in October. If fans want to hold onto their tickets, they will be good for that game.

Ticketholders may also request a refund by visiting this link: Refund .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Confirms Alabama Players Are Getting Academic Bonus

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dan Murphy published a report about the academic bonus payments allowed by the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the NCAA v. Alston case. ESPN said it talked to 130 FBS athletic departments about the payments, but only 22 have plans to allow academic bonuses for student-athletes.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Saban: Tide receiver Hall suspended for violating team rules

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Hall violated “some team rules. Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter.”. “Everyone has a responsiblity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Albertville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Albertville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn OK after automobile accident in Auburn

UCF coach Gus Malzahn was involved in an automobile accident Monday night in Auburn, Ala., a UCF athletics spokesperson confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday afternoon. Malzahn was not injured in the accident, the spokesperson said. Malzahn had traveled to Auburn on Monday to be with his wife, Kristi, to assist her mother. Kristi Malzahn’s father, Wesley Otwell, died two weeks ago at ...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offer 2024 Alabama four-star running back

It may be far off, but the Tigers are continuing to recruit in-state for its 2024 class. Auburn offered Alabama native J’Marion Burnette on Thursday, the fourth running back the Tigers have offered for the 2024 class. Burnette is very large for a running back, and his highlights put his massive size advantage and good speed on display. There is still time for Burnette to receive more Power 5 offers as 2024 gets close, but Auburn will hope to land the in-state recruit and get a powerhouse in the background.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#Jacksonville State
Wyoming News

UA spring practice No. 14: Defense notches another INT; Cats prep for spring game

The Arizona Wildcats held their final practice of spring camp Thursday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 14: * Hunter Echols and JB Brown teamed up for the play of the day. Echols deflected a pass, and Brown intercepted it. He then returned the ball down the left sideline before running out of bounds and getting dogpiled by his defensive teammates. Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said it was the defense’s 23rd takeaway of spring ball. ...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

BSU renovation 4

Under Boise State's vision for an athletics village, the soccer field would go where the outdoor football practice facility currently sits.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Prep glance: No. 6 Southeast breezes by Lincoln High in gusty match

The No. 6 Lincoln Southeast girls breezed by Lincoln High 4-0 Thursday in a gusty match at Beechner Athletic Complex. Tayah Ryan scored twice in the second half for the Knights. Corynne Olsen gave the Knights (6-1) a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into play with a breakaway goal. Ryan made it 2-0, and Rachel Warrick padded the lead to 3-0 before Ryan capped off the match with her second tally of the game after weaving through the Link defenders. Sidney Wettlaufer, Graceyn Anderson and Lizzie Peterson all had assists for Southeast. Lincoln Southwest girls soccer wins top-5 showdown against Lincoln East Boys and girls soccer ratings, 4/7
LINCOLN, NE
AL.com

Alabama basketball lands transfer guard from Muscle Shoals

Former Muscle Shoals basketball player Mark Sears has committed to transfer from Ohio University to Alabama. Sears announced his decision Thursday evening on Twitter with the caption, “I’M COMING HOME #Rolltide.”. More in Alabama sports:. Sears entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after two seasons with Ohio....
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy