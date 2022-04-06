ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Landmark Study Reveals Clearest Genetic Signals Yet for Schizophrenia Risk

By Rutgers University's Office for Research
 22 hours ago

Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ – In a landmark genetic study of more than 121,000 people, an international consortium called SCHizophrenia Exome Meta-Analysis (SCHEMA), led by researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, has identified extremely rare protein-disrupting mutations in 10 genes that strongly increase an individual's risk of...

