We're now in the fifth day of discussing nothing but Will Smith and Chris Rock's already-infamous altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, and it appears as though no one is ready to stop talking about it just yet. Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused her husband to walk on the stage and smack Rock in the face on national television. We've seen every angle of the event at this point, and heard from just about everyone in Hollywood with an active Twitter account, but the cycle continues. The incident has now made its way to Rock's new standup comedy tour, though he's not the one talking about it.

