'The Wilds' Season 2 trailer introduces new 'test subjects'

April 6 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the The Wilds Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani.

The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. The group discovers they are the unwilling participants of an elaborate social experiment.

The Season 2 trailer introduces a new group of "test subjects" -- a group of boys on another island.

"This season ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects -- another island of teenage boys -- who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master," an official description reads.

Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush and Rachel Griffiths also star.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher, with Amy Harris as showrunner and executive producer.

Season 2 will premiere May 6 on Amazon Prime Video.