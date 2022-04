This is a column by Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer. Call it a throwback St. Patrick's Day. Three years of pent-up celebration came to a joyous climax Thursday with the return of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day parade. Perfect spring weather — warm enough for shirtsleeves, breezy enough to keep the gnats away — collided with a community eager to renew a nearly 200-year-old tradition in the bucolic setting of Savannah's Historic District.

