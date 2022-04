BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of I-79 northbound in Monongalia County will be down to one lane beginning Friday for repairs. Wades Run Bridge on I-79 in Mon. County will be down to one lane for repairs that are set to begin on Monday, March 21, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 20 DAYS AGO