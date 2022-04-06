ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood Indiana Woman among Victims ID’d in plane crash

By Dean Wetherbee
MyWabashValley.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the Marlin plane crash have been identified. The occupants of the Cessna plane were 55-year-old identified as Thomas Sands, Jr., of Sugar Land,...

www.mywabashvalley.com

