ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2022 draft a chance for 49ers to avoid past mistake

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcvRP_0f1E9TgN00

It’s hard to pin down one thing that went wrong for the 49ers when their run in the early 2010s was derailed after three consecutive trips to the NFC championship game. There was friction between the coach and the front office, injuries and retirements, but their abysmal 2012 draft played a key role as well.

Now San Francisco is in the midst of a similar kind of run and the 2022 draft will have a real impact on their future even if there isn’t a ton of room on the roster for rookies to contribute. They whiffed badly on the 2012 draft and it left them bereft of talent in the couple years after it. They can’t whiff the same way in 2022 if they want to extend their Super Bowl window.

The good news for the 49ers is it’s hard to miss on a draft as badly as they did that year. They picked seven times that year.

First-round pick WR AJ Jenkins caught zero balls in three games during his only season with the team. Second-round pick RB LaMichael James didn’t make it out of his rookie contract and was done after 15 games in red and gold. Fourth-round pick Joe Looney carved out a nice career, but he started just four of the 19 games he played for the 49ers. Their four picks in Rounds 5-7 played a combined five games in San Francisco with zero starts. The class was an abomination.

San Francisco doesn’t necessarily need to find a star, but they need to find at least a couple players in 2022 who can start in 2023 and beyond. They’re set for now, but after 2022 things get a little murky as far as their future goes. Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward are both free agents after 2022. Center Alex Mack could be entering his final season if he decides to play, and the 49ers may not be able to afford a handful of other players. Going into the draft they’ll still be looking for starters at the two guard spots on the offensive line, but starters at a handful of other positions will be a must beyond this season.

The 2022 draft may not be a home run right away for the 49ers. They may not even lean on any of their rookies for significant contributions. That doesn’t mean this class isn’t vital to their long-term success though, so they have to avoid a catastrophe like the one they came up with in 2012.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Made A Pretty Huge Purchase This Week

When you make as much money as Tom Brady does, you’re going to have a lot of disposable income. Brady has gotten involved in the word of NFTs lately, and this week, he made a sizable purchased in that marketplace. According to Boardroom, Brady purchased Bored Ape #3667 for...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Ward
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Free Agents#American Football#Nfc#Wr
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The 49ers Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers added some depth at the wide receiver position today. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson, a former Texas standout, has been in the NFL for five years. He’s played for three teams – the Eagles, Colts and Titans – during that span. The 6-foot-1 wideout has 51 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns for his career.
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy