Mobile accepting Critical Repair grant applications

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile Neighborhood Development Department’s Critical Repair Program is currently accepting applications to replace and repair the roofs of qualifying homeowners through Friday, April 29. This is a federally funded program that allows homeowners who meet a requirement to apply for grants through the City to pay for critical repairs to their homes.

For a homeowner to qualify the applicant must own and occupy a home in need of repairs within the city limits of Mobile. Owners must also have a “Will” or agree to work with Alabama Legal Services to secure one. Additional income requirements are set by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A limited number of applicants will be accepted using a needs-based system. Those with the greatest needs of repairs, low-income, elderly or disabled are prioritized first. Those interested in applying for the Critical Repair Program can visit the City of Mobile Neighboring Development Department at Government Plaza or call 251-208-6394. Applications must be in no later than 5 p.m. on April 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.