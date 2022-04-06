ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile accepting Critical Repair grant applications

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLrE2_0f1E8zhI00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The City of Mobile Neighborhood Development Department’s Critical Repair Program is currently accepting applications to replace and repair the roofs of qualifying homeowners through Friday, April 29. This is a federally funded program that allows homeowners who meet a requirement to apply for grants through the City to pay for critical repairs to their homes.

New name for Mobile’s downtown airport

For a homeowner to qualify the applicant must own and occupy a home in need of repairs within the city limits of Mobile. Owners must also have a “Will” or agree to work with Alabama Legal Services to secure one. Additional income requirements are set by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A limited number of applicants will be accepted using a needs-based system. Those with the greatest needs of repairs, low-income, elderly or disabled are prioritized first. Those interested in applying for the Critical Repair Program can visit the City of Mobile Neighboring Development Department at Government Plaza or call 251-208-6394. Applications must be in no later than 5 p.m. on April 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh City Council OKs grant applications for watercraft launch, bridge repairs

TECUMSEH — Applications for state funding for a canoe and kayak launch and bridge improvements were approved Monday by the Tecumseh City Council. The city council approved a parks and recreation grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant watercraft launch for Globe Mill Pond. The council also passed a resolution authorizing they city’s applications to the Michigan Department of Transportation local bridge program and committed to increasing the local match above the 5% minimum.
TECUMSEH, MI
Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac approves grant applications for parks projects, bridge repair

DOWAGIAC — A long-awaited project connecting two city parks is one step closer to reality. The Dowagiac City Council on Monday approved resolutions authorizing applications for two Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants for the construction of Elks Trail, a long-planned project which would connect Schuur Park to Riverside Park on the south side of Dowagiac Creek, as well as link to eight additional miles of existing trails.
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Alabama Legal Services#Nexstar Media Inc
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Millions see $841 benefits payments today

SSI benefit payments worth as much as $841 are being sent to millions of Americans today, April 1. These are for those who collect SSI, and recipients can expect two checks for the month of April. The maximum amount for both checks this month would be $1,682. 8 million Americans...
ECONOMY
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WKRG News 5

Teen missing and endangered out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered teen. Lashauta Sarah Owens, 15, was last seen on the 400 block of Shiloh Drive on Sunday, April 4 around midnight. Owens was last seen wearing all black clothing. Owens’ current hair color is blue. Escambia County […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots woman on Kibby Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a woman was shot early Sunday afternoon on Kibby Street in Mobile, Ala. Police say a man shot an adult female and left the scene on foot. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large at this time. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing and Endangered Adult found

UPDATE (10:19 a.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Dana Marie Wilson has been found. ORIGINAL STORY MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing and endangered adult. Dana Marie Wilson, 49, was last seen on Sunday, March 3 on the 4400 block of Crabtree Church […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy