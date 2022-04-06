Lewis and Clark art exhibit starts Friday

Lewis and Clark Community College’s 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition will return to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery starting Friday, April 8 from 4-6 p.m. The last time the exhibit was held in person was 2019 when Kaleigh Grace won first place with her drawing titled, “Timothee Chalamet.” (File photo)

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition will return to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery April 8-25.

The juried exhibit will begin with an opening reception, scheduled from 4-6 p.m., Friday, April 8, during which time prizes will be awarded for first through third places and three honorable mention awards.

The exhibit typically features more than 100 submissions, many of which will be available to purchase. The event is free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Crossed the Line: 7-11 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• The Gift Box Quarter Auction: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E. Delmar Ave., Alton.

• Rogers and Nienhaus: 6-10 p.m., Roper's Regal Beagle Sports Bar and Grill, 3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Doug and Friend(s): A Comedy Show: 8 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• MOD On TREND: Grand opening: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1011 Century Drive, Edwardsville.

• Thursday Night Trivia: 7-9 p.m., The Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• Open Mic and Karaoke Session: 7-11, TJ's Place, 1539 Madison Ave., Granite City.

• East Alton History Museum Open: 1-4 p.m., East Alton History Museum, 119 N. Main St., East Alton.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Zoom Meetings: 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the link to the meetings. Email Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net to register.

• A Course in Miracles: 1 p.m., New Bethel UMC, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. For more information, call 618-288-7910 or 618-698-5088.

• Karaoke with DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin’s Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Karaoke Thursday: 6:30-10 p.m., Holiday Shores Marina, 100 Elm Drive, Edwardsville.

• Cornhole Tournament: 9-11 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• The Roundtable: 4-7 p.m., AOS Alternative Office Space, 219 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

• Bobby Rolens: 9 p.m., Alton Sports Tap, 3812 College Ave., Alton.

• Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M Adams Parkway, Godfrey. Every Friday until April 8.

• Edwardsville Knight of Columbus Fish Fry: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Edwardsville Knight of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Kid Computer, Niko, Daisy-Chain, and Good Question: 7 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• All Mixed Up: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Tragg Band: 7-11 p.m., Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 Alby St., Alton.

• Speaker Series: Dr. Lori Franke-Hopkins: 3 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton.

• Godfrey Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Godfrey Knight of Columbus, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey.

• 17th Annual Student Art Exhibition Opening Reception: 4-6 p.m., Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Early Bird Registration: Roxana, Brussels and Civic Memorial: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Black Magic: The Santana Experience: 8-10:30 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Skylark Brothers Duo: 7 p.m., The Corner Tavern, 1013 N. Main St., Edwardsville

• Lanny and Julie: 6-9 p.m., Big Daddy's Edwardsville, 132 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Strings and Keys: 7-10 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• Scruffy-Looking Nerf Herder: 8-11 p.m., American 1 Distillery, 5111 IL-111, Granite City.

• Scott and Mechelle: 7-10 p.m., Granite City Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City.

• Rock Bottom: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Patrick's Bar and Grill, 2900 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

• Sunset at the Vineyards: 6-9 p.m., Grafton Winery the Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Road, Grafton.

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• For information about Al-Anon Meetings, call 618-463-2429. To find more helpful meeting, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.