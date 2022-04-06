ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters Mayhem: Where to find the value plays

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bC2EQ_0f1E6tu000
Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

It is Masters week which means the azaleas will be in full bloom, Jim Nantz will be making corny comments, and we’ll be splashing our money around chasing favorites and longshots alike. This song should get you in the mood.

The Cat is on the Prowl: Tiger Woods confirmed yesterday what we’ve seen coming for a few days now – he is going to tee it up come Thursday. The man has 5 green jackets and is not exactly lacking in confidence about his ability to traverse Augusta National despite his recent leg issues. DraftKings currently lists him at 40-1and while we’re fading that bet, a 5-1 line on a top 10 finish, might be worthwhile to have a rooting interest come the weekend if your other bets go sideways.

Top 10 Check-In: As you would expect this field is loaded and there are legitimately 30 guys you could make a reasonable case to put money on. Here's our take on the big guns:

Jon Rahm +1200 – lost his World #1 ranking to Scottie Scheffler in recent weeks and his results have been uneven (for him) in 2022. All that said, there’s no one who’s played more consistently in the majors the last couple of years and certainly has all the game you need. He may be the favorite, but the price isn’t unreasonable given the player. Expect a lot of action on Rahm this week.

Justin Thomas +1300 – has low-key been one of the 3 best players on Tour this season. His Majors record is uneven for a player of his caliber, but has proven he can get it over the finish line in big events. This feels like his time. We’re taking JT to win this week.

Cameron Smith +1500 – one of the hottest players on tour and just weeks ago won the Player’s Championship. He has the versatile game that Augusta rewards and has finished Top 10 in 3 of the last 4 Masters. All signs point to him being a factor come Sunday.

Dustin Johnson +1500 – getting DJ at this number on this course is quite tempting. He won in commanding fashion in 2020 and his style of play is everything you're looking for at Augusta. You could do worse than backing him. There's value here.

Scottie Scheffler +1500 – will be fighting against two trends - #1 players in the world historically don’t perform well here and rookies rarely win in their first time around this track (last one was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979). We’re fading him this week, but will be someone to watch at next month’s PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth +1900 – one of the best early career Masters performers, but current form is non-existent. A lot of bettors will be hoping he can recreate the magic, but we’re passing and focusing on some other of the big names.

Brooks Koepka +1900 – already banked 4 Majors, but has yet to slip on the green jacket. Certainly has all the pedigree and game you’d be looking for, but seems to be wildly under-the-radar in this discussion. Could have some value here.

Viktor Hovland +1900 – has every component you’d want except for an inconsistent short game, which is quite important on these fast, undulating greens. The tee-to-green game is too good to not be a factor, but we don’t see this being his turn to wear the green jacket.

Collin Morikawa +2200 – a win here would be his 3rd major by the age of 25 and give him 3 legs of the career Grand Slam. The best ball striker on the planet can’t be ignored, but feels like he might need a tad more seasoning around Augusta. We're backing some of the other big guys ahead of him.

Patrick Cantlay +2200 – one of the most well-rounded players in the world has plenty of game to compete here. Results in 2022 haven’t leapt off the page, but seems like someone who could be lurking come back-nine on Sunday.

Bye Bye Lakers: The Lakers playoff chances are on death’s doorstep. Seems like a long time ago that the Russell Westbrook trade actually moved the Lakers future odds down to +400. Oops! Wil be a long offseason (except for Frank Vogel).

MVP Watch: Joel Embiid went off yet again last night in a 45 point performance. He's been balling in the 2nd half of the season, but Nikola Jokic remains the heavy favorite for NBA MVP. We’ve been in the Jokic camp for a while and aren't changing now.

Kenny Believes: Kenny Pickett isn’t buying the hype of his hand size issues and he’s certainly not buying the hype on the odds tables. He proclaimed that he expects to be the first QB taken in the NFL draft. We’re not with Kenny on this one. We’re loading up on Malik Willis and not looking back.

Yardbarker

Tiger Woods announces his plan for the Masters

Tiger Woods has been spotted working on his game quite a bit recently, which has led to constant speculation about him potentially teeing it up at the Masters. The 15-time major champion finally provided a real update on Sunday. Woods confirmed that he has not ruled out playing in the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving goes viral for insane pregame dribbling routine

Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.
NBA
Yardbarker

Coach K's comments to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

How can I watch the Masters this week?

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...
GOLF
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Yardbarker

Report: Browns will have to pay some of Baker Mayfield's contract to facilitate trade

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to find a suitor for Baker Mayfield before the NFL Draft, but it sounds like any deal they make is going to cost them some money. The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Mayfield’s rookie contract prior to last season. Because of that, the quarterback is owed a fully guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022. A trade will be challenging for several reasons, including Mayfield’s inconsistent play and the fact that rival teams know the Browns can’t keep him. That is why Cleveland will likely have to eat some of the former first overall pick’s salary.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sixers players losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers?

The honeymoon phase for the new-look Philadelphia 76ers may be coming to a screeching halt. In an episode this week of “The Ringer NBA Show,” NBA writer Wosny Lambre (otherwise known as “Big Wos”) indicated that the 76ers could be losing faith in head coach Doc Rivers, who is in his second year with them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Fred Couples: Tiger Woods 'ready to roll' at upcoming Masters

Tiger Woods is on the verge of completing what some would call a miraculous comeback, as he suggested Tuesday he's on track to play at the Masters tournament that gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday morning roughly 14 months after he nearly lost his leg and career to a serious and horrific car crash.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Ex-MVP Andrew McCutchen calls out Angels over Justin Upton DFA

One prominent MLB player is sounding off on the Los Angeles Angels’ decision to pull the plug on the Justin Upton era. The Angels decided this week to designate the four-time All-Star Upton for assignment. Upton was in the final year of a five-year deal with the team. Milwaukee...
MLB
WRDW-TV

Why Augusta National allowed Dude Perfect video at Amen Corner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club shared the rationale behind allowing a very unconventional video. The “All Star Sports Battle at the Masters” features golfer Bryson DeChambeau and the Dude Perfect trick-shot troupe using frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and an array of other non-golf equipment to play Amen Corner. The only rule: Each piece of equipment could only be used once.
AUGUSTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees offered Aaron Judge an extension worth $30M per year?

The New York Yankees are launching a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, according to a report. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees made a multiyear contract offer to Judge last weekend, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. The Yankees are reportedly willing to pay Judge around $30 million annually, but would be reluctant to go beyond six or seven years on the length of the deal.
MLB
Yardbarker

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes Drew Lock has 'all the talent in the world' to be franchise QB

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was the biggest name involved in last month's blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but wasn't the only player to officially change clubs when the new NFL year opened. Tight end Noah Fant, signal-caller Drew Lock, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were sent from Denver to Seattle, and Fant later remarked that he learned about the trade from television reports instead of directly from his now-former employer.
NFL
