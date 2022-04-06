Masters Mayhem: Where to find the value plays

Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

It is Masters week which means the azaleas will be in full bloom, Jim Nantz will be making corny comments, and we’ll be splashing our money around chasing favorites and longshots alike. This song should get you in the mood.

The Cat is on the Prowl: Tiger Woods confirmed yesterday what we’ve seen coming for a few days now – he is going to tee it up come Thursday. The man has 5 green jackets and is not exactly lacking in confidence about his ability to traverse Augusta National despite his recent leg issues. DraftKings currently lists him at 40-1and while we’re fading that bet, a 5-1 line on a top 10 finish, might be worthwhile to have a rooting interest come the weekend if your other bets go sideways.

Top 10 Check-In: As you would expect this field is loaded and there are legitimately 30 guys you could make a reasonable case to put money on. Here's our take on the big guns:

Jon Rahm +1200 – lost his World #1 ranking to Scottie Scheffler in recent weeks and his results have been uneven (for him) in 2022. All that said, there’s no one who’s played more consistently in the majors the last couple of years and certainly has all the game you need. He may be the favorite, but the price isn’t unreasonable given the player. Expect a lot of action on Rahm this week. Justin Thomas +1300 – has low-key been one of the 3 best players on Tour this season. His Majors record is uneven for a player of his caliber, but has proven he can get it over the finish line in big events. This feels like his time. We’re taking JT to win this week. Cameron Smith +1500 – one of the hottest players on tour and just weeks ago won the Player’s Championship. He has the versatile game that Augusta rewards and has finished Top 10 in 3 of the last 4 Masters. All signs point to him being a factor come Sunday. Dustin Johnson +1500 – getting DJ at this number on this course is quite tempting. He won in commanding fashion in 2020 and his style of play is everything you're looking for at Augusta. You could do worse than backing him. There's value here. Scottie Scheffler +1500 – will be fighting against two trends - #1 players in the world historically don’t perform well here and rookies rarely win in their first time around this track (last one was Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979). We’re fading him this week, but will be someone to watch at next month’s PGA Championship. Jordan Spieth +1900 – one of the best early career Masters performers, but current form is non-existent. A lot of bettors will be hoping he can recreate the magic, but we’re passing and focusing on some other of the big names. Brooks Koepka +1900 – already banked 4 Majors, but has yet to slip on the green jacket. Certainly has all the pedigree and game you’d be looking for, but seems to be wildly under-the-radar in this discussion. Could have some value here. Viktor Hovland +1900 – has every component you’d want except for an inconsistent short game, which is quite important on these fast, undulating greens. The tee-to-green game is too good to not be a factor, but we don’t see this being his turn to wear the green jacket. Collin Morikawa +2200 – a win here would be his 3rd major by the age of 25 and give him 3 legs of the career Grand Slam. The best ball striker on the planet can’t be ignored, but feels like he might need a tad more seasoning around Augusta. We're backing some of the other big guys ahead of him. Patrick Cantlay +2200 – one of the most well-rounded players in the world has plenty of game to compete here. Results in 2022 haven’t leapt off the page, but seems like someone who could be lurking come back-nine on Sunday.

For more Masters analysis to fine tune your bets, check out some more analysis:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In Other News:

Bye Bye Lakers: The Lakers playoff chances are on death’s doorstep. Seems like a long time ago that the Russell Westbrook trade actually moved the Lakers future odds down to +400. Oops! Wil be a long offseason (except for Frank Vogel).

MVP Watch: Joel Embiid went off yet again last night in a 45 point performance. He's been balling in the 2nd half of the season, but Nikola Jokic remains the heavy favorite for NBA MVP. We’ve been in the Jokic camp for a while and aren't changing now.

Kenny Believes: Kenny Pickett isn’t buying the hype of his hand size issues and he’s certainly not buying the hype on the odds tables. He proclaimed that he expects to be the first QB taken in the NFL draft. We’re not with Kenny on this one. We’re loading up on Malik Willis and not looking back.